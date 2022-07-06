BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an effort to attract and retain a workforce, a multinational food processing factory in Oklahoma will move to a four-day workweek.

Tyson Foods started testing the new work schedule in January after receiving employee feedback. Maintenance workers are the only team that will not switch to the shortened workweek.

Human Resources Manager for Broken Bow Tyson, Donna Duggan, says the three-day weekend had improved production for the plant and work-life balance for employees.

“Not only recruiting our top team members but retaining our team members is important to Tyson so as we talk to our team and decided what they wanted to do that’s the reason we decided to help with their life along with our production,” Duggan said.

The pilot four-day workweek is one part of a multistep plan at Tyson plans around the country.