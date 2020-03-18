U.S.-Canada border closing to slow COVID-19 spread

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump says the U.S.-Canada border is closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
He says it was a mutual decision with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and it will not impact the flow of goods across the border.
The announcement comes just days after Canada formally approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The new trade deal is expected to go into effect on June 1, but some lawmakers are hoping for a delay.
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says companies need to get up to speed on the new guidelines under the USMCA deal, and right now that’s not their top concern.
“The June 1 date presents unique challenges for the U.S. auto industry when it is already facing significant supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19,” says Grassley.
He added: “It would be prudent right now to let these companies focus instead on the health of their workforce and supply chains.”
As for the southern border, Trump says that will remain open — for now.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Coronavirus Timeline: Businesses, events adhering to social distancing recommendations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- New ABC show on health, safety information for COVID-19 airing Wednesday
- Italy struggles to make room for onslaught of virus patients
- Mayor tells New York City to prepare to shelter in place
- Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences
- Lack of blood donations amid coronavirus pandemic could lead to new risks, Red Cross warns
- Trump’s economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion
- Businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Target to reserve hour of shopping for vulnerable customers, reduce operating hours
- COVID-19 testing and more money for local governments highlight governor’s Tuesday briefing
- Uber, Lyft suspend shared rides to lessen coronavirus impact
- Gatlinburg SkyLift Park suspends operations to help prevent coronavirus spread
- TN lawmakers get crash course on novel coronavirus
- COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia
- Coronavirus in Knox: KCHD says medical providers working to increase testing for COVID-19
- TN Dept. of Commerce & Insurance offers guidelines to cosmetologists, barbers
- Knox County Health Department: Second* coronavirus case was never in the area
- Knox County Schools announces meals will be provided to any child 18 & under during school closure