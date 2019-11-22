U.S. Capitol Christmas tree in Knoxville Friday as Christmas in Chilhowee kicks off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas in Chilhowee is lighting up the night a couple of weeks early on Friday.

This to welcome a special guest visitor, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. The 60-foot-blue spruce is making a stop in Knoxville on its way to Washington D.C.

Along with checking out the U.S. Capitol Tree, kids can visit with Santa, enjoy free doughnuts, marshmallow roasting, face painting and even train rides.

Christmas at Chilhowee begins Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Chilhowee Park.

All Christmas in the city events can be accessed by public transit using either a KAT bus or one of KAT’s free downtown trolleys.

After tonight, the park will be open nightly for self-guided walking and driving tours until January 1.