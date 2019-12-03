U.S. could face french fry shortage after poor potato crop

(CNN) – Say it isn’t so!!
The United States may face a french fry shortage due to a poor potato crop, Bloomberg reported.
According to the report, cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes.
Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries, but there’s not enough of those to go around.
U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, the lowest drop since 2010.
This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.
