U.S. Marshals: Alim ‘Baby Popoff’ Turner back in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The U.S. Marshals Service said Friday afternoon that the suspect at large from a Wednesday meth conspiracy indictment who had been released from custody has been re-captured.

FBI Agents and Knoxville police were looking for Alim Turner. Turner goes by the street name “Baby Popoff.”

Turner was caught at an apartment complex on Chapman Highway.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Knoxville office saying via its Twitter that he had been caught by its agents, U.S. Marshals, Knoxville police and Knox County Sheriff’s officers.

