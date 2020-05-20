U.S. Marshals say murder suspect could be in several states including Tennessee

(WRBL) – A $7,000 reward has been offered for information on the whereabouts of South Carolina murder suspect who could be in several states along the Appalachian Mountain range.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 while the Crime Stoppers of Greenville are offering an additional $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, wanted for first degree murder by the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is working with investigators from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to find Kedar, who is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, on Feb. 26 at Herdklotz Park.

Investigators say days after the shooting, they found Kedar’s SUV abandoned off South Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park. More than 100 law enforcement officers searched the park but could not find Kedar.

Now, police believe Kedar researched locations around Brevard and Asheville, N.C. and purchased a used car in the Greenville area, and possibly looked for a private seller to avoid registering the vehicle.

Kedar, born in Israel and a former Israeli army veteran received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel Aviv and a graduate degree from the University of Washington. Police say that while he should be considered extremely intelligent, he may be socially awkward.

A release by the U.S. Marshals says Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and is known to have visited numerous state and national parks. He may stay for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, or Virginia.

Anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.