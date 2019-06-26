U.S. Marshals Service warns East TN of phone scammers claiming to be Marshal Deputies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A growing number of phone scams that involve scammers impersonating U.S. Marshals or U.S. Marshals Service employees have caused the organization to issue a warning to East Tennessee.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the scammers will impersonate deputies and threaten arrest or demand financial information for different crimes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Caller scams Greeneville Dunkin’ employee out of $810

The scammers tell the victims to give them private information that could lead to identity theft and fraud.

The release says that any call that threatens people with fines and jail time are fake and not connected with the U.S. Marshals Service.

“U.S. Marshals or other federal court employees will never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone,” stated David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “While these callers may sound legitimate, we urge people to question the validity of their claims and to never provide financial data or personal information over the phone.”

These scams are being reported across the country, including one along the east coast that mimicks the office’s actual number.

According to the release, the scammers can “spoof” the phone numbers, meaning they can modify the numbers that appear on caller ID.

The U.S. Marshals Service urges anyone who receives one of these calls to report them to their local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Important points stressed by the service is to never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers and remember that the U.S. Marshals Service will never ask for any debit/credit card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers.