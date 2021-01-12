U.S. Space and Rocket Center offering discounted admission for essential workers in January and February

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Essential workers and their families will be able to get into the U.S. Space and Rocket Center at a discount throughout January and February.

With proof of employment, essential workers and their families will be able to enter the museum for $13/person.

The following groups will be receiving discounted admission during the following dates:

Medical professionals – Jan. 13-17

Retail workers – Jan. 20-24

First responders and law enforcement – Feb. 8-14

Educators – Feb. 17-21

The essential employee must be present and the discount only applies to general museum admission. Other discounts cannot be applied with the essential worker discount.

The museum will also host its annual Teacher Apprecation Weekend from Jan. 16-18. Teachers who present their school ID will be able to enter the museum for free during the weekend.

In addition, the Rocket Center education team will host a mini-open house for educators, showcasing new on-site and virtual resources for classroom use in 2021. Teachers will also be able to register for a free Virtual Intuitive Planetarium Show for their class.

The Rocket Center will be open Wednesday-Saturday in January and February, excepting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday, January 18 and Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 15.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.