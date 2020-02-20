Uber’s new safety tool lets users report incidents in real-time

(CNN) — Uber says they’re trying to make their rides more comfortable and safe through a new safety feature.

According to Uber, they’re launching ‘On Trip Report’, which lets users discreetly give alerts about non-emergency incidents such as inappropriate conversations and reckless driving.

The company says, riders can send the alerts during their trip. Before people had to wait until the trip was finished to send feedback according to app users.

Uber says users can find ‘On Trip Reporting in the app’s safety toolkit and will take action if a behavior pattern continues over time.