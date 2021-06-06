UFOs and the pandemic cross paths with conspiracy and the unknown

MYSTERY WIRE — A retired Army intelligence officer and longtime UFO investigator is warning the public to lower its expectations about what might be included in an upcoming Pentagon report to Congress.

Col. John Alexander (Ret.)

John Alexander thinks solving the UFO mystery will require a permanent global investigation.

Back when he was still working for Army intelligence, Col. Alexander put together his own UFO study group, trying to find hidden silos of information within the Pentagon. He didn’t find it.

After active duty, he worked at Los Alamos National Lab and sat on multiple national defense advisory boards while also consulting with Robert Bigelow’s private UFO think tank called the National Institute for Discovery Science, also known as NIDS.

Alexander knows the keepers of any UFO secrets are reluctant to hand them over, even though Congress ordered a comprehensive report due the last week in June. “I suspect that it will be as little as possible,” Alexander said in a recent interview. “Despite the fact that DoD has a requirement to report … I understand there’s quite a bit of resignation, between various agencies, foot dragging, don’t want to participate or release information. Now, I personally think the information on it, I do think it’s far bigger than the US, bigger than the Department of Defense, it takes a global response. And the only way you’re going to do that is to get as much information as possible, into the, you know, we have the best and brightest.”

Alexander thinks there is some spillover between current UFO conspiracy theories and America’s problematic response to the COVID pandemic. “We do know, from psychological studies that certain segments of the population tend to be more prone to accepting such theories,” Alexander said. “And that they, from a national perspective, see some of this now being used as a distraction from our own internal, strategic, political concerns.”

In Alexander’s 2017 book “Reality Denied” he explores how much of science, government and media have ignored the UFO issue for a long time and allowed conspiracy theories and bad information to spread. To combat the spread of bad information Alexander suggests “the only way you’re going to do that is to get as much information as possible.”

“It’s a global phenomena. And it is not new,” according to Alexander. “There are certain aspects that seem to morph, again, with technology on our consciousness. But as you know, the reports go back literally millennia.”

Alexander worked directly with the Army’s remote viewing program to train “psychic soldiers.” Remote viewing is a protocol developed for the CIA and tested by the U.S. Army. It was the basis for the George Clooney movie, “The Men Who Stare At Goats.”

Below you can watch both parts of George Knapp’s interview with John Alexander and read the transcript.

George Knapp

John Alexander, I know a lot about your career, your military career, Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army, intelligence work, your career in Vietnam, combat on the ground, and about your work with non lethal weapons at Los Alamos. But can you sort of fill us in on the various defense related Policy groups that you advise and consult with?



John Alexander

Oh, wow. In the past, there’s been, of course, I was with the Army Science Board for a while. Might mention my last job was director of advanced system concepts for the Army. And we had a laboratory commander at the time. So we had all of the tech base kinds of things, certainly with the various intelligence agencies with, I was a senior fellow with the Joint Special Operations University, have been before the DSB, the National Research Council, various NATO studies. So as you know, my second career was Los Alamos National Laboratory.



George Knapp

Right. So you are still in the loop with different groups, different defense policy, folks?



John Alexander

Well, I was. I’m, you know, retired. We’re dinosaurs now. So, but I do try to keep up to speed.



George Knapp

I wanted to ask you about the pandemic. So we’re at a point now where people are taking off the masks, about half of our country has received at least one vaccination, but a lot of them are simply not going to go through with it. Can you give me a sense of how this might be viewed by our adversaries around the world, weaponization of future pandemics? I mean is that how somebody could be looking at this.



John Alexander

Um, there’s a couple issues there I would like to not go into. They may be obvious, but I do think it is a strategic potential threat. The issue at the moment, of course, is that we handled it abysmally. I like to do the comparison between how South Korea handled the pandemic. They had their first cases on the same day as we did. And I didn’t check, I think their total number of deaths is just over 1000. Yes, they’re smaller, but that would take it to say less than 10,000 fatalities in South Korea versus ours. At, as you know, 590,000 now. So it was handled abysmally. It was politicized, which is very unfortunate. That’s still continuing. You mentioned getting shots you know, I assume you like I am fully vaccinated as soon as we could possibly get that. But this notion of we’re not going to do it, or, you know, the conspiracy theories, and this is one that bleeds into about all of the areas of interests that we have, are just endemic. You know, Bill Gates has put chips in there the microchips to check everybody on the vaccine, or it’s for depopulation of the world or, you know, pick your ridiculous thing. But, unfortunately, substantial numbers of people believe these and then these conspiracies, it used to be, you know, minor fringe groups. Now, major conspiracy groups can run in 10s of millions.



George Knapp

So it’s sort of the anti-vax thing has been weaponized in effect.



John Alexander

Well, the anti Vax crowd has been around before COVID too. There was an active group that was trying to get children to be not vaccinated. And although when we were growing up, we had what, maybe half a dozen max shots if you had to get. But you had to get it if you were going to go to school. I mean, that was an absolute requirement. And now of course, what you’re seeing is kids are getting considerably more shots. There is some concern about it, but the rumors about you know, shots and autism have been really put to bed, yet still believed in the various conspiracy circuits.



George Knapp

So walk me through how this would be viewed among our adversaries. Say there’s a terrorist organization that has some kind of a virus that wants to cultivate and unleash or a nation state that could do this without having any fingerprints on it. They would see us as being vulnerable going forward, we were slow to respond and even now, after so many people have died, a large portion of our population won’t take the cure.



John Alexander

That’s absolutely true. And of course, this can be developed in a couple of different ways. As you know, the controversy at the moment is, was this zoological, naturally formed and transitioned to humans? Or did it arise in a laboratory? Now, there’s a lot of reason to work on these various coronaviruses. COVID-19 is the first or not the first but one of many Corona viruses. So we know these things are going to evolve. So the idea there was to try and get ahead. Now you saw what happened, we did. Because of the new technology, we’re able to develop vaccines relatively quickly, I mean, unheard of and prior speed that was due to the technological advances that have been made. But the idea, actually, is to get ahead of the power curve to know which ones are coming. Now weaponization, there’s a number of things that can be done. And of course, we’ve outlawed theoretically, biological warfare. Having said that, to lesser powers, these are very attractive, it’s a low cost approach to take on an advanced adversary.



George Knapp

So, I mean, to somebody like that we look vulnerable, based on our response.



John Alexander

Well, and particularly because the way we did respond, and they have seen that we’re, you know, arguing internally, and many of my responses to, you know, I do plead guilty to being on social media from time to time. But my response to many of them is that what the people have been doing are, you know, exactly what Vladimir Putin wants, you know, he knows he cannot compete with the US on either economic or military basis. And so his intent has been to undermine confidence in both the EU and the United States, basically, all Western society. And we have epitomized that. And as I point out, the big winner is Xi in China.



George Knapp

What do you think about the investigation of the lab leak theory? You know, there are some experts who think that there’s some legitimacy to that. Is it feasible that China was not maybe working to weaponize it, but was working on Coronavirus issues, and it got out of that lab?



John Alexander

Oh, we definitely know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was working on Coronaviruses, like I said, and we did pay for part of that. We have had a long standing institutional relationship there and provided some of the funding. I think our approach of let’s get out, leave them alone is totally wrong. What you want to do is have more contact, not less. So you can help in detecting these things early. I thought I had seen and maybe a year ago, however, if you looked at the DNA sequencing, what they had failed to find that there was any CRISPR technology involved, ie. where it had been genetically manipulated. It is interesting that we’re now going back and revisiting that, it’s certainly a possibility. I don’t think there’s any doubt that the Chinese, while their internal response was swift and draconian, getting information into the world was not nearly as transparent as it needs to be.



George Knapp

Yeah, whether they caused it as an accident or on purpose. They didn’t do us any favors.



John Alexander

I just don’t think it was ever on, I think looking at the virus was on purpose, the leak, absolutely do not because they were hit very hard internally first. It’s just that their response was, you know, they went so far as to literally, you know, welding doors shut, so people couldn’t go to go outside in the Wuhan and other areas as it spread, but they were not very forthcoming from an international perspective, and now the problem, as you know, very recently, we’ve now learned about infections that took place earlier than we had anticipated. And that they were more serious about the hospitalization of some of the workers from the laboratory. That’s certainly of concern, it would be very interesting to get a hold of those medical records, I just don’t see that happening. And, again, because we’ve created a kind of toxic, adversarial relationship, it’s going to be very difficult to cooperate in some areas and be adversarial in others.