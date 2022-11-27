KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the war continues in Ukraine, the World Health Organization is warning that millions will face a “life-threatening” winter in the country.

One Ukraine native, who now lives in the United States, is hoping to help her family and friends living in the war-stricken country.

Lana Prudyvus is originally from the City of Lviv, in the western part of the country, close to the Polish border.

“All my family my mom, my dad, my uncles, my grandmas, grandpas, cousins, everybody, all the friends are still there in Ukraine,” she said.

She now lives in California with her husband and sister.

“Knoxville was the very first city that I came to when I came to America. I moved here when I just turned 17. I got a sports scholarship through tennis and I got a full ride to LMU,” Prudyvus added.

The last time she visited Ukraine was before the war began.

“I went to Ukraine last October, so it’s been a little bit over a year before everything started, all the war and the escalation of the fighting. When I went there last time it was just a family trip to see my mom and dad and visit with the rest of my family. I never thought that just a couple months after I visited, a full-blown war was going to happen.”

She’s on her way back to the country to visit her family.

“This trip is definitely different than my previous one. I’m very anxious to actually get to Ukraine. Me and my husband have been trying to go over since the war started. It’s really hard to see what’s going on over there and not being able to physically be there and help out,” Prudyvus said.

Prudyvus is hoping to volunteer and bring blankets and other necessary items to the families in Ukraine who now, along with the war, are faced with a brutal winter ahead.

“I cannot describe enough how much love I have for my country and how proud I am for how hard we’re fighting and how proud I am of our soldiers,” she said.

She said it’s her family that’s bringing her back home but it’s a country she may not recognize when she gets there,

“I’m thinking that this trip will put a lot in perspective and just being able to hug my parents is something more than some Ukrainians can say about their families.”

Prudyvus is taking up donations to help those in Ukraine get needed items. Contact her by clicking here.

To find more information on how you can help, click here.