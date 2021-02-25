‘Unacceptable’: Knoxville councilman speaks out against gun violence, says city is responding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’re hearing from a city council member, one day after another violent shooting in Knoxville.

This latest incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Montgomery Village Apartments. Councilman Tommy Smith calls the gun violence in the city unacceptable.

“Gun violence is the most urgent issue facing our city at the moment. It’s not limited to one area, and it’s unnerving,” Smith said.

Smith went on to say he believes Knoxville can combat gun violence, but it requires open communication and all hands on deck.

“Nobody should ever have to go through this, nobody should ever unsafe and nobody should ever have to bury their kids,” Smith said.

But this dark chapter is one Smith believes the city can beat. Plans are already in the works.

“KPD is increasing patrols in hot spots, there are multiple complexes I’ve been on the phone with, apartment complexes, that are beefing up security around the clock. I’ve been on the phone with school principals, Knox county school officials,” Smith said.



Read Councilman Smith’s full statement on gun violence here: