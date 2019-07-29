Unclaimed Vietnam Veteran, longtime Newport resident to be laid to rest Monday

An unclaimed Vietnam veteran and longtime Newport resident will be laid to rest at a ceremony on Monday.

Specialist Fifth Class Thomas Saulsbury will be buried at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary Monday at 2 p.m.

Born in Batavia, New York, Saulsbury was a 20-year resident of Newport before he passed away on July 5 with no family to claim him.

Sp5 Saulsbury served in Vietnam from July 1970 through June of 1971 before he was honorably discharged in 1972. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device and 2 O/S Bars.

Despite his unclaimed status, relatives of Saulsbury will be traveling to East Tennessee for Monday’s ceremony. The burial was scheduled to take place last week but was delayed so relatives could travel to East Tennessee.

Veterans, active duty service members and community members are encouraged to attend. Those who wish to attend may either meet at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 1 p.m. or those who wish to participate in the escort to the cemetery will meet at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 1 p.m. and process to the cemetery.