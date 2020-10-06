Undercover operation in Caryville leads to arrests of suspected heroin dealers

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Three suspected heroin dealers are facing charges this morning after an undercover operation in Campbell County.

Patrick Little, Demetrice Taylor, and Jasmine McClain were arrested during a traffic stop Friday along Queener Road in Caryville. The suspects have been the center of an ongoing Campbell County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation that has been ongoing for the last three months.

Officers finding a large amount of heroin as well as marijuana. Cash and a vehicle were also seized.

Terrance Little, 25, was charged with driving on a suspended license, conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana, conspiracy to destroy/tamper evidence and evidence tampering. He was also charged with criminal impersonation after giving investigators a false name.

Demetrice Taylor, 28, was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana, conspiracy to destroy/tamper evidence and evidence tampering

Jasmine McClain, 23, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.