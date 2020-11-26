NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the state’s latest unemployment numbers, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw higher unemployment rates during the month of October.
Sevier and Davidson counties where the only two counties that saw lower rates.
The statewide unemployment rate is now 7.4%, up from September’s rate of 6.5%.
The national unemployment rate fell 1% from September to October.
- Unemployment rates rose in most Tennessee counties from September to October
- Narcotics search in Speedwell leads to four arrests
- Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America
- Traveling abroad? The CDC now says you should get 3 coronavirus tests
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, essential workers among list of Time Person of the Year reader poll nominees