Unemployment rates rose in most Tennessee counties from September to October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the state’s latest unemployment numbers, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties saw higher unemployment rates during the month of October.

Sevier and Davidson counties where the only two counties that saw lower rates.

The statewide unemployment rate is now 7.4%, up from September’s rate of 6.5%.

The national unemployment rate fell 1% from September to October.

