Unicoi County: 3 fatalities reported from Thursday evening crash

UPDATE: Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley confirms to News Channel 11 that 3 people are now dead after a crash on Interstate 26 from Thursday night.



Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other information is available at this time.



Previous Information

Erwin police say I-26 west has reopened between exits 40 and 37 after a serious crash near mile marker 38 Thursday night.

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Interstate 26 west has been shut down at mile marker 38 in Erwin due to what authorities are calling a “serious” crash.

Erwin police say traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Jackson Love Highway via exit 40.

According to Erwin PD, it may take several hours to clean up the scene.

Authorities have not released information on injuries at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

