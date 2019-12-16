Unicoi County to vote on Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution Monday

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One Northeast Tennessee county is moving forward with a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

The Unicoi County Commission will vote on Monday to move forward with the proposal.

Second Amendment sanctuaries are not legally binding, but send a message that county leaders will not use any county funds to enforce laws that could be seen as infringing on citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

If approved, Unicoi County would join Carter and Sullivan counties as sanctuaries in Northeast Tennessee.

This follows the trend of more than 70 communities in Virginia voting to adopt these resolutions.