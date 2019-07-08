Unidentified human remains found in GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said Monday searchers found human remains after being identified by an off-trail hiker.

GSMNP officials also saying the remains were found in an off-trail area of the park off of Laurel Creek Road and appear to be several months old.

The cause of death is under investigation, GSMNP officials said, and no other information is yet available.

