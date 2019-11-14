Union Co. Schools employee facing statutory rape charges

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is facing statutory rape by an authority figure charges in Union County.

Court documents state Christopher David McIntosh, 41, is facing six rape charges for having sex with a minor and two counts of theft from Union County High School.

He was indicted by a Union County grand jury on Nov. 6.

The director of Union County Public Schools released the following statement Thursday in response to the charges:

Mr. McIntosh worked in the technology department teaching teachers how to use technology in the classroom, we cannot comment further. Dr. James E Carter, Dr. James E Carter

Indictment documents filed in Union County court state that on or about December 2018 through May 2019, McIntosh engaged in the activity with the teen while he had supervisory or disciplinary power over the minor.

