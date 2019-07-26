Union County death row inmate declines to choose method of execution, defaults to lethal injection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -Three weeks ahead of the scheduled execution for a death row inmate convicted in Union County in 1987, the method of execution defaults to lethal injection.

Stephen West was convicted for the rape, torture, and murder of Wanda Romines, 53, and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines in 1987.

West has been on Tennessee’s death row since his conviction.

According to a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, West declined to chose a method of execution.

“When presented with the opportunity, West declined to select his method of execution. Per policy, the method of execution now defaults to lethal injection.” Robert Reburn, Spokesperson Tennessee Department of Corrections

Death row offenders who committed their crime and were sentenced to death before January 1, 1999 have the choice of electrocution or lethal injection, according to TDOC.

Based on legislation set in March 2000, lethal injection is the primary method of execution in Tennessee.

The three-drug lethal injection method includes: Midazolam, Vecurnium Bromide, and Potassium Chloride.

The amounts for each: Midazolam 500 mg; Vecurnium Bromid, 100 mg; Potassium Chloride, 240 mEq.

West’s execution is set for Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.