Union County deputies investigating apparent fatal shooting

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend.

Union County deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Dark Hollow Road North in reference to a shooting on Sunday around 5 p.m. 47-year-old Earl McCoy of Andersonville was found deceased inside the residence of an apparent gunshot wound.

The shooting appears domestic in nature and is being investigated by Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to a release from Union County Sheriff Billy Breeding.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.