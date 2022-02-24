KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many roads in Union County were unrecognizable Thursday, leaving drivers with two choices; turn around or risk driving through.



Michelle Leach is the pharmacist in charge at Okie’s Pharmacy, and she said it was a challenge to get to work. Hickory Valley Road was one road she said was the worst on her commute from Georgetown to Maynardville. It was one of many roads in Union County that was experiencing flooding.

“I did not expect what I saw,” Leach said. “The roads were totally submerged in several areas. I guess there were maybe five areas that were really iffy of whether I should go through or turn around,” she said.

Leach was not the only one who had concerns about the flooding in Union County. A driver said he lives just on the other side of Johnson Road, an area that was flooded. He came out early to discover an alternative route before having to be at work. However, not everyone was fortunate enough to do that Leach said.

“Several of my coworkers were like, ‘wow, I didn’t think I would get here, the roads were really bad,’ but luckily everyone made it here safely,” she said.

Leach also said it wasn’t just her coworkers that faced flood waters. It was a slow day for business at Okie’s Pharmacy, with a lot of customers only coming out if they had to.

“I had a few people come in that had to be out for other things and just wanted to get their medicine on their way back home,” she said.

Many roads across East Tennessee also experienced flooding.