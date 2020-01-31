Union County man charged with criminal homicide after woman found dead

HEISKELL, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation probe is underway after a Union County man was arrested for a woman’s murder.

Union County deputies were called to a home along Raccoon Valley Road for a report of a deceased woman and a naked man in a tree at 8 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived, they found Jones standing naked in the doorway of the home and took him into custody without incident.

Deputies later discovered the body of 37-year-old Panzie Jones, who appeared to have died from blunt force trauma injuries.

39-year-old Jason Jones has been charged with criminal homicide. He’s currently being held on a $1 million dollar bond.