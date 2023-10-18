UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed and another person was injured after a structure collapsed on Wednesday, according to the Union County Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad shared on Facebook that emergency personnel has responded to the 200 block of Oak Grove Road near Sharps Chapel for a reported structure collapse on Wednesday afternoon.

Before the rescue squad arrived on the scene, the two people involved had been freed. One was taken to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR with serious injuries.

The other person, a male, died from their injuries, Union County Rescue Squad said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Union County Rescue Squad)

(Union County Rescue Squad)

(Union County Rescue Squad)

“Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers through these difficult times.” Union County Rescue Squad said.

In addition to the rescue squad, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Emergency Management Services, and others responded.