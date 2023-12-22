KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has been taken to the hospital following a brush fire in Union County.

The fire spans 15 acres near Texas Hollow Road. The Paulette Volunteer Fire Department Chief Daniel Rice confirms that one man was taken to UT Medical Center. He was burning in a barrel and the fire got away from him, according to Rice.

The fire is reportedly 100% contained according to the Luttrell Fire Department.

Anyone starting an open-air fire that’s located within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland must get a burn permit from TN Forestry through May 15.

The Paulette Fire Department previously posted on Facebook that if a permit is “not issued when you call or go online, please do not burn.”