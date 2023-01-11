MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Maynardville Tuesday, according to Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Hubbs, of Maynardville, was arrested on charges involving driving on a revoked license, failure to maintain lane and possession with intent to sell schedules 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Cody Kitts, of Corryton, was arrested after deputies found that he had an active warrant out of Knox County. Dean McPherson, of Washburn, was arrested on charges involving criminal impersonation, violating probation and an active warrant out of Union County.

Union County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook stating that the drug unit made the traffic stop on Main Street. After searching the vehicle, deputies found different substances including:

• 14.05 grams of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine

• 2.13 grams of a brown powder substance believed to be heroin

• .83 grams of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana

• 3 blue pills believed to be Xanax

• 3 Suboxone strips

There was also a separate magnetic box, and a white unknown powder was found that has been sent to the lab for examination.

