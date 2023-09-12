KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were injured in a crash on Maynardville Highway involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper in Union County.

According to a report from the THP, the crash took place near 1776 Maynardville Hwy on Sept. 11 at 12:20 p.m.

The THP report states that a 2008 Honda Pilot was traveling south on Maynardville Hwy, just past Raccoon Valley Road, while a 2023 Ford Explorer PIU was responding to another crash with injury, with its lights and sirens activated.

The Ford, which was driven by the trooper, overtook a line of cars that had moved to the edge of the road to let it pass. Meanwhile, the Honda attempted to turn onto Jaxx Drive and pulled in front of the Ford. This caused the trooper to make an evasive maneuver, which was unsuccessful.

The Ford collided with the Honda, pushing it off the left side of the road. The Ford continued off the road and stopped in a yard off Maynardville Highway.

The driver of the Honda, her 3-year-old passenger, and the trooper were injured in the crash. According to the THP report, all three were wearing seatbelts. No charges were listed as pending against either driver.