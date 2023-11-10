MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Maynardville Thursday morning, according to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2023 on State Route 33/Maynardville Highway at Church Street in Union County near a Marathon gas station. The report identifies the deceased driver as Michael J. Beason, 46, of Tennessee.

THP investigators have determined in the initial crash report that a 42-year-old Tennessee man driving a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer was pulling out of the Marathon gas station parking lot onto Hwy. 33 heading south when it was struck by a 2006 Honda CR-V driven by Beason.

The Honda, which had been traveling northbound on Hwy. 33, became wedged under the tractor-trailer, which had already established a lane of travel. The driver of the Freightliner was able to bring the vehicle to a final controlled rest, the report states.

Beason had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt.

No further details were available.