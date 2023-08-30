UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was recovered from Norris Lake near Sharps Chapel Tuesday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call for a possible drowning in Norris Lake in the area of Trails End Road just before 2 p.m. on August 29. The caller told the 911 operator that he saw a man yelling for help out in the lake before going underwater.

At 5:24 p.m., a male subject was found dead in the water, UCSO said. His body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination.

The incident is under investigation.

Emergency responders with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sharps Chapel Fire Department, North East Fire Department, Union County EMS, Union County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency and Claiborne County were on the scene.