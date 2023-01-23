KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, who represents part of East Tennessee, is opening up after he received a letter from a retired marine from Union County who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after more than two years.

Fleischmann and his office advocated for Matthew Heath to be released after he was jailed in Venezuela in 2020 on allegations of espionage and terrorism. He was released in a prisoner exchange in October. The congressman told WATE he received the “kindest thank you note” from Heath after his recent return to Washington.

He said Heath showed his appreciation for Fleischmann’s involvement in working to free him from the Maduro regime.

“It was really special. This will be a letter that I will frame, I will cherish, I will keep that, and I shared that with my staff because my staff worked with me,” said Fleishmann. “This was probably one of the most difficult tasks for me and for my staff since I have been in Congress and perhaps the most rewarding.”

Fleischmann added just like the Heath family, he’s ecstatic Matthew is home.