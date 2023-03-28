UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A new HVAC system was installed at the Union County Human Society ahead of the summer months on Tuesday, March 28. The system takes up a large portion of human society’s funds and they are now asking for the community’s help.

Tammy Rouse, director of the Union County Humane Society, believes their old system was damaged in December following the freeze.

“After that the 3-ton unit was inoperable and we had to have it replaced,” Rouse said. “The 5-ton unit was administered CPR if you will and we got it back going again, but now it is shot as well.”

The new purchase is putting a huge financial strain on the humane society as they rely on donations.

“Our funding we get $20,000 a year from Union County for a charitable donation. The rest of our donations are from caring people. We do fundraisers, and we take donations and that’s how we make it,” Rouse said.

The humane society houses around 100 cats and dogs at all times according to Rouse. The new system is critical with the heat that will soon come in a few months.

“The temperatures get quite hot in here in the summertime, so having a reliable HVAC unit to cool this place in the summertime is critical.”

The Union County Humane Society set up a GoFundMe for anyone willing to help out. The fundraiser has a goal of $10,000.

“Just dig deep, pitch in anything you can donate will help. whether it’s $5, $10 or $100. Anything will help, this is a huge burden on our budget and we would really appreciate any help we would get,” said Rouse.

To learn more about the humane society, click here. The shelter is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.