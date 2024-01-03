KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a Kentucky man reportedly drowned in Union County, Tenn.

On Jan. 1 around 8:30 a.m., the Union County Sheriff’s Office along with EMS, and Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a possible drowning.

The victim was recovered by a bystander and a member of the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Life-saving measures were attempted, however they were unsuccessful.

UCSO shared that the victim has been identified as a man from Kentucky. His family has been notified.

The drowning is still under investigation and no further details were yet available.