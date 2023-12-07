UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Luttrell man was found guilty of one count of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of aggravated Sexual Battery on Thursday, according to a release by the 8th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Scott Stiner was found guilty of the charges by a Union County Jury after a three-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024.

The case was investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

In March 2022, Stiner was arrested in Mendocino, California by local police after a detective with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, who also works with the U.S. Marshals Service, received a tip that Stiner was spotted at a residence there.

The prosecution was assisted in the case by Bobbie Womack – Director of the Claiborne County Family Justice Center, the Claiborne County Family Justice Center, The Union County Children’s Center, Sonni Reagan and the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands’ facility dog Lucia, the Department of Children’s Services, the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Tennessee Bonding Company, The Willits, California, Police Department, and the United States Marshals.