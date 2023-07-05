MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is looking for an escaped inmate in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Dean Scott “Scottie” McPherson, 35, escaped from Union County Jail on Wednesday. He was in jail on a misdemeanor violation of probation for driving on a suspended license.

McPherson is 6’1″ tall and weighs about 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone that has any information about McPherson’s whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212 or dispatch at 865-992-4062.