MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

UCSC shared on Facebook around 1:35 p.m. that Skylar Linville, who had been missing since July 15 after reportedly running away from home, was found safe in Florence, Ala. on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 10 p.m.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Department of Children Services were on the way to pick up Linville and bring her home.

The Sheriff’s Office shared their thanks for the assistance of the FBI, the community, and Florence, Ala. law enforcement in locating Linville.

Last week, Linville’s parents spoke with WATE’s Wes Cooper. Linville’s mother shared that she had checked on Linville around 3 a.m. on July 16, but a few hours later, they found a note, and Linville was gone.