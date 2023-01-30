LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say there were “multiple fatalities” in a residential fire in Union County Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the TBI said while there were multiple fatalities in the fire, officials would be able to confirm a specific number on Monday.

The fire occurred in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell. A TBI public information officer confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that special agent fire investigators were on the scene of the fire.

Luttrell is a city located southeast of Maynardville in Union County, Tenn.

