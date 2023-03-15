CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man who they said left through the laundry room window before detectives found drugs in a Corryton home.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the drug unit went to the 200 block of Harless Road to execute a warrant on Gilbert Weileman on Feb. 24.

The sheriff’s office said the drug unit found an open bag of narcotics, including the following:

• 1.48 grams of suspected fentanyl

• 11.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine

• 1. 18 grams of suspected heroin, methadone, alprazolam, percoset, oxycodone, gabapentin, and digital scales.

The detectives claimed Weileman went inside the laundry room, exited the window and jumped off the deck as they were parking in the driveway.

Weileman has been charged with the following:

Gilbert Weileman. (Courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office)

• Two counts of possession with intent to resale of schedule I

• Five counts of schedule II

• Schedule III

• Schedule V

• Drug paraphernalia

• Resisting arrest

The sheriff’s office said he also has active warrants for violating probation and sale of schedule I narcotics.

If anyone knows where Weileman is located, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212.