KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old is dead after the truck she was riding in ran off the road in Union County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The driver of the truck is also facing charges including DUI and Vehicular Homicide.

The THP shared that the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The THP’s preliminary report shared that a Ford 250 was going north on Hwy 144/Ailor Gap when it ran off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

According to the report,18-year-old Chloe Courtney, was hanging out of the back passenger side window and when the vehicle ran off the road she fell out of the window. The preliminary report added the investigation later revealed that the back right tire ran over the passenger after she fell from the window.

The driver, 18-year-old Josh Chesney has been charged with DUI and Vehicular Homicide. The THP report said that all parties admitted to drinking prior to the crash. THP reported he performed poorly in standardized field sobriety tests. A search warrant for a blood draw after he refused to consent to a blood draw.

The report added that other charges are pending against Chesney.