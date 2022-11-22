UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Joey Lynn McBee, 40 (Courtesy of Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Joey Lynn McBee, 40, has been indicted with one count of official oppression by the Union County Grand Jury.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler requested TBI special agents to investigate allegations involving McBee when he served as a deputy for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, the TBI said that McBee approached a woman visiting a Luttrell residence and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing. After further investigation, TBI claims the woman was detained for an extended period of time before McBee took her back to the same residence.

McBee was arrested and booked into the Union County Jail on a $10,000 bond.