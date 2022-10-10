KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Matthew Kirrman, 27, was found dead just after midnight on Oct. 9 when his patrol vehicle crashed near Ailor Gap Road at Possum Valley Road in Maynardville, according to a post from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating what lead up to the death. Kirrman’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

Union County added that Kirrman previously served with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Kirrman family, he will be greatly missed,” wrote the sheriff’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with additional information.