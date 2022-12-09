MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County School Board has narrowed down its director of schools search to two candidates, Angela Messer and Greg Clay.

Messer works for Knox County Schools. She was recently appointed as a music and performing arts specialist. Clay is is the principal of Washburn High School which is a part of the Grainger County Schools system.

The Union County School Board chair said three special called meetings have been set for later this month, where the two candidates will be interviewed by the board. The school board could select a new director of schools as early as December 20.

The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on December 14 at the Union County High School Library. Messer will be interviewed during this meeting. The second meeting, which will focus on Clay will be held at 6 p.m. on December 19 at the Union County High School Library. Prior to their respective meetings at 4 p.m., Messer and Clay will meet will teachers at the library. Members of the public are invited to attend the teacher sessions and the meetings.

On December 20, the school board will meet at 6 p.m. in Union County High School Library to discuss both candidates and determine what further actions will be taken. The public is also encouraged to attend.

In June, the former director of schools, Jimmy Carter, walked out of a meeting and resigned. He later apologized and was brought back on as interim director of schools to help with the transition process.