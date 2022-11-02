Maynardville, Tenn. (WATE) —Students of Union County Schools will not return to classrooms until Wednesday, Nov. 9 due to illness, according to the Union County High School Facebook page.

According to the school, Thursday and Friday will be virtual days. “Please make sure students are doing their work during those days,” wrote the school in the Facebook post. Monday will be a sick day.

The school said students will return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Horace Maynard Middle School wrote that no after school events will be held through Monday, Nov. 7, including games or practices. The Friday Fun Night not take place.