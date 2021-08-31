Union County Public Schools to close for two weeks due to COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All Union County Public Schools will close for the first two weeks of September, district officials announced Tuesday.

All school events, including athletics, will be canceled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10. Classes are set to resume on Monday, Sept. 13.

Union County Schools Director of Schools Jimmy Carter attributed the closure to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and inability to staff classrooms.

Virtual learning will not be offered at this time. The district will utilize stockpile days built into the schedule during the closure.

Other school districts in the region to announce recent closures include Monroe County Schools and Sweetwater City Schools. Visit wate.com/closings for a full list of school closures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Mayor Kincannon announces LaKenya Middlebrook as first-ever Director of Community Safety

Today is Election Day in Knoxville

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

Ida rainfall closes some Knoxville roads

One Tennessee woman heading to Louisiana to help in recovery efforts

Dollywood career fair