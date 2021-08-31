Union County Public Schools to close for two weeks due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All Union County Public Schools will close for the first two weeks of September, district officials announced Tuesday.

All school events, including athletics, will be canceled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10. Classes are set to resume on Monday, Sept. 13.

Union County Schools Director of Schools Jimmy Carter attributed the closure to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases and inability to staff classrooms.

Virtual learning will not be offered at this time. The district will utilize stockpile days built into the schedule during the closure.

Other school districts in the region to announce recent closures include Monroe County Schools and Sweetwater City Schools. Visit wate.com/closings for a full list of school closures.