Union County traffic stop nets 3 arrests for meth, heroin possession

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop on Friday led to drug charges for three people.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hinds Creek Road. Joshua Matthew Alberts, Lisa D. Loveday and Amy Nicole White were arrested after a search. The three were charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had increased patrols in the area after complaints of drug activity in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter