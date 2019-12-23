Union County traffic stop nets 3 arrests for meth, heroin possession

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop on Friday led to drug charges for three people.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hinds Creek Road. Joshua Matthew Alberts, Lisa D. Loveday and Amy Nicole White were arrested after a search. The three were charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had increased patrols in the area after complaints of drug activity in the area.