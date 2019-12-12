Union County woman killed when tree fell on camper

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Union County woman killed in a freak accident after a tree fell onto her camper.

Investigators say Brenda Whitman lived along Jerry Hollow Road in Andersonville when a tree uprooted naturally and fell on her camper Tuesday night.

Neighbor Ben Stansberry remembers Whitman as always helpful, saying she was like family and wanted to live by the creek.

He tells us he knew a tree had fallen but didn’t know where. His wife went outside and found the large tree on Whitman’s camper.

“I finally got the door open, we got in there and it was too late,” Stansberry said. “I tried, we tried to pick the tree up but I didn’t realize how big it was. And we couldn’t move it.”

Whitman was born in Canada and had been living in the united states for about 15 years.

She was 55 years old.

A small dog was found alive inside the camper and is now being kept at the Anderson County Humane Society.