United Way of Greater Knoxville and Volunteer East Tennessee announce merger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A merger of two East Tennessee groups has created one of the largest volunteer-oriented nonprofits in the state. United Way of Greater Knoxville and Volunteer East Tennessee announced the merger on Monday.

A news release states Volunteer East Tennessee will operate as a program of United Way and will continue to serve as the dedicated volunteer hub for the nine-county region. The group will also benefit from United Way’s administrative support.

“By merging with the United Way of Greater Knoxville, Volunteer East Tennessee will be able to continue with its original purpose of being the easiest way for members of our community to connect with volunteer needs while helping our nonprofit partners build capacity through volunteer engagement,” Alyson Gallaher, Executive Director of Volunteer East Tennessee, stated in the news release. “Connecting people to issues they care about is what knits communities together,” Gallaher said, “This merger positions us perfectly to do that work.”

Physically, neither organization will be making any moves since Volunteer East Tennessee is already located in the United Way building on Hannah Avenue, where the group will remain.