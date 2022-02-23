KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Way of Greater Knoxville celebrated a century of community service this morning by outlining a plan for the next 100 years of work.

During Wednesday’s celebration, United Way unveiled its future vision, “Unite for Change.” The organization says it’s now looking forward find ways to greater help the community to help make change last. Their hope for Knoxville is to create a more equitable community where people have “stable housing, financial security, quality early care and education, access to food, and more.”

“We have to stop treating symptoms of poverty, symptoms of problems, symptoms of crises. We have to start treating the core issue that created those problems if we ever expect change. So today starts the next chapter,” said Matt Ryerson, the CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville. “We’re going to be a ‘yes, and’ organization. We’re going to do more to serve those in need to create meaningful change.”

The organization introduced the four people leading this year’s campaign; Clarence Vaughn, Robin Wilhoit, Jaime Bagwell, and Randy Boyd. This team will lead United Way as it raises funds to support local nonprofits working to improve the community.

United Way board members say this year the organization will focus on the same issues it has always tackled, including housing problems, feeding the hungry and helping parents struggling with access to childcare.