Universal Orlando to begin phased reopening June 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort has announced it will begin a phased reopening on June 5, nearly three months after closing down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park officials say Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved the reopening plan on Friday, May 22 with the recommendation of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. Park officials had presented details of their plan to the county a day earlier.

The plan includes the reopening of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. Universal says attendance will be carefully managed and controlled.

Universal will soon schedule team members for training, with limited previews in the days leading up to the public opening.