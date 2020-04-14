Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

University of Memphis student shares what it was like to have COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 can affect people of all ages. An 18-year-old University of Memphis student is sharing her experience now that she has recovered.

Kayley Watkins went on a spring break trip to Panama City with a group of friends and her boyfriend. They cut their trip short because of the intensifying pandemic. Then a few days later, Watkins started not feeling well.

“I woke up with like a runny nose, and then I started having a dry cough and it just progressed by day,” Watkins said. “With me previously I have a compromised immune system; I have a connective tissue disorder. I was like, maybe I need to go ahead and get tested.”

Watkins and her boyfriend both got tested for COVID-19 because they had been quarantined together for a week. Her symptoms progressed and included a burning sensation in her nose and a complete loss of taste.

“I went to bed and I kept having like a super tight chest, and I felt like I couldn’t breathe so I was like, okay, I’m really glad I got tested. I’m not leaving my house,” Watkins said.

Two days later Watkins’ test came back positive. Her boyfriend’s test was negative. She said in total her symptoms lasted about two weeks.

“You can be okay one second and not be okay the next second; that was the hardest part, just not knowing when it was going to be okay again,” Watkins said.

Watkins is urging people of all ages to take the threat of the virus seriously and to stay home.

“I’m thankful when the CDC called me that I wasn’t embarrassed to say where I was and who I had been with,” Watkins said.

Watkins’ family contacted a doctor who had treated her Ehlers-Danos connective tissue disorder. She said that doctor is doing a trial of a drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. She was given that drug and started to recover within a few days. It’s unknown if the drug helped or the virus had just run its course at that point.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Social distance powwows' attract thousands online"

TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce

Thumbnail for the video titled "TN lawmakers divided on reopening commerce"

Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apple, Google to harness phones for virus tracking"

Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Deborah Birx: Encouraging signs with virus, but not at peak"

Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Aggressive anti-virus strategy saving lives"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oak Ridge next week"

Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: Morristown West's Noah Tripucka sinks trick shot, plays piano"

What is considered recovered from COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What is considered recovered from COVID-19?"

Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing First Amendment rights amid pandemic, Easter"

State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmaker: Prepare for second wave of COVID-19"

Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet paper shortage during outbreak? Here's why"

Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sean Penn: 'Wash them hands!'"

New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "New rapid COVID-19 test expected to be available in East Tennessee in next 10 days"

Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warnings multiply against Easter holiday travel, gatherings"

Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Additional COVID-19 data, including the infected gender, race and ethnicity released by state"

Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies to support longtime Knoxville deli amid pandemic"

Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. to release heat map of local COVID-19 cases"

Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks makes $10 million commitment to workers affected by coronavirus"

Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 8 (11 p.m.)"

Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morristown Chaplain dead from COVID-19 complications"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter