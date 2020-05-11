University of Tennessee-Knoxville enters Phase One of reopening plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Phase One of the University of Tennessee’s reopening plan is set to kick off this week.

UT announced a three-phase plan to get employees back to work in late April. Phase One includes workers needed for campus safety or reopening like UT Police, the Bursar’s Office and facility services.

Workers needed to increase capacity will be brought back in Phase Two. Telework should continue for most employees under Phase 2 and gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. No target date has been set at this time.

Phase Three, described as the new normal with full staff, is targeted for August 11.