KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Phase One of the University of Tennessee’s reopening plan is set to kick off this week.
UT announced a three-phase plan to get employees back to work in late April. Phase One includes workers needed for campus safety or reopening like UT Police, the Bursar’s Office and facility services.
Workers needed to increase capacity will be brought back in Phase Two. Telework should continue for most employees under Phase 2 and gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people. No target date has been set at this time.
Phase Three, described as the new normal with full staff, is targeted for August 11.
- Empty the Shelters Event underway at Young-Williams Animal Center
- University of Tennessee-Knoxville enters Phase One of reopening plan
- Road work temporarily relocating Knoxville trolly super stop on Main Street
- Johnson City flower shop still thriving this Mother’s Day despite COVID-19
- Disney World restaurant, entertainment complex to reopen